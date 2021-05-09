Published: 8:52 AM May 9, 2021

The motorbike rider was hospitalised with serious injuries after the crash near Braintree. Stock image - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man broken his collarbone and elbow after being forced to swerve into the pavement to avoid a car which was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The incident happened in Great Saling, near Braintree, on Monday, April 26, at 3pm when a 27-year-old man from Haverhill was riding a silver Kawasaki motorbike down The Street.

A car was reportedly traveling on the wrong side of the road so he swerved to avoid it and in doing so, hit the pavement and fell from his bike.

He was rushed to hospital after breaking his collarbone and elbow, but has now been discharged.

The car was described as black and looked new, but unfortunately police do not currently know the make or model.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or has dash cam footage.

Contact Stanway Roads Policing Unit quoting incident 706 of April 26.