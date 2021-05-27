Haverhill Boots starts offering Covid-19 vaccine

Published: 2:47 PM May 27, 2021

Boots pharmacy in Haverhill high street has become the latest of the national chain's outlets to offer the Covid vaccination.

The specially-designed vaccination facility opened its doors to patients in-store from Monday, May 24 and the vaccine will be administered by Boots pharmacists as the retailer continues its mission to support NHS England to vaccinate the nation.

Nick Sunderland, programme director for vaccines at Boots, said: “Our pharmacy team in Haverhill are hugely excited by the opportunity to help their local community by offering the Covid-19 vaccine in-store.

"We are incredibly proud to be supporting the NHS to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations – our stores are conveniently located and accessible.

"We look forward to welcoming patients over the coming days and weeks.”

Patients will be invited directly by the NHS to book their Covid-19 vaccine appointment at the Boots Haverhill pharmacy.