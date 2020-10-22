Burglars smash into same Boots store two nights in a row

A Boots store in Haverhill has been broken into by burglars two days in a row, after they smashed through the same glass door to steal products.

The first incident happened on Monday, October 19, at around 10.25pm at the Boots store in Market Hill.

Offenders smashed through the lower glass pane of the front door using a cement slab and stole perfume and other items from inside.

The second burglary happened in the early hours of Wednesday, October 21, at 1.45am when the offenders came bacj to use the same cement slab to smash their way in.

This time they stole electrical items as well as perfume.

Police officers are investigating the two incidents and have CCTV footage.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area on either occasion or has knowledge of who was responsible should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101.

The crime reference for the first incident is 37/60904/20 of October 19. The second is 37/61141/20 of October 21.