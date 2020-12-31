E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Boy, 15, charged with Boxing Day stabbing in Suffolk town

PUBLISHED: 09:09 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 31 December 2019

A boy has been charged with stabbing a man in Haverhill on Boxing Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 15-year-old boy has been accused of causing grievous bodily harm by stabbing a man in the chest in a Suffolk town on Boxing Day.

The teenager, who can not be named because of his age, appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Monday.

He was charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to an adult male in Haverhill last Thursday night.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said the alleged victim received a single stab wound to the right side of the abdomen.

He said the man suffered a broken rib and a punctured lung, diaphragm and liver.

The boy, represented by solicitor Michael Whatley, entered no plea to the charge, under section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act, which will be dealt with at the next youth court, sitting at the same venue.

The boy was remanded in youth detention until a youth court hearing on Thursday, January 2.

