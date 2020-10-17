Burglar and paedophile among those jailed in Suffolk this week

A drug addict who burgled an 80-year-old man’s flat and a former lollipop man caught with indecent images of children for a second time were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week.

Jason Norman was captured on camera as he climbed down a ladder after stealing a pensioner's TV set Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Jason Norman was captured on camera as he climbed down a ladder after stealing a pensioner's TV set Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jason Norman, who burgled the flat of man who had tried to help him with his problems, was photographed by a neighbour as he descended a ladder with the pensioner’s television.

Sentencing Jason Norman, Judge Rupert Overbury he would be failing in his public duty by passing a suspended sentence, adding: “The most unsavoury element of this case is that this elderly man took it upon himself to help you in the past and you abused that help by stealing his property.

Norman, 34, of Spindle Road, Haverhill, admitted burglary and was jailed for 10 months.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the victim lived in a first floor flat in Rowan Close, Haverhill.

On December 9 last year he left his flat at 10.45am, and while he was out, the police were called by a neighbour, who saw Norman climbing out of the victim’s property on to a ladder with a flat screen television.

A former lollipop was also jailed after admitting breaking a prevention order just weeks after it came into force.

Peter Thompson, 50, from Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, had admitted making indecent images, breaching a suspended sentence and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Thompson had previously been found guilty of voyeurism and making indecent images of children back in April 2019.

The offences took place the previous March, when Thompson was found to have secretly filmed a member of staff in the toilet at an Ipswich school, before indecent images were found on devices at his home.

Just six weeks later, in June 2019, public protection officers visited his home unannounced.

They found that Thompson had breached his sexual harm prevention order by clearing his internet history and also having software installed to do so.

He was also found to have used Facebook and another file sharing platform, Volafile, to access images both of which also breached his order.

Investigators also found indecent images of children on his laptop.

Thompson was given an 18 month sentence and a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

