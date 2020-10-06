E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Tomatoes thrown at house and car scratched by vandals

PUBLISHED: 11:26 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 06 October 2020

Tomatoes were thrown at a house and a car was scratched in a criminal damage incident in Haverhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tomatoes were thrown at a house and a car was scratched in a criminal damage incident in Haverhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tomatoes were thrown at a house and a car was scratched in Haverhill during a criminal damage incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following the incident which took place in Cambridge Way.

The incident occurred at some point between 11pm on Saturday, October 3 and 5am on Sunday, October 4.

Officers have reported that a car was scratched on the bonnet while it was parked on a driveway and tomatoes were thrown at the house.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area during this time who may have seen anything suspicious.

Officers are also asking anyone who was driving in Cambridge Way or nearby who may have a dashcam fitted to get in touch.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/57938/20, on 101 or by visiting this website.

