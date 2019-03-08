Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Dealer admits having cocaine and heroin

PUBLISHED: 13:35 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 01 April 2019

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

A Suffolk man who has admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply claimed he wasn’t going to make any money out of the dealing, a court heard.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing today was Robert Jones, of Anglian Place, Haverhill, who admitted two offences of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply on March 23 last year.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said Jones had admitted the offences on a basis that wasn’t acceptable to the prosecution and a hearing would need to be held to allow the court to hear evidence to help it decide the basis on which Jones would be sentenced.

Mr Crimp said Jones claimed he was only supplying drugs to two people and he wasn’t going to make any money out of the dealing.

The hearing to decided the basis of sentence will be held during a two week warned list commencing May 13.

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Racism row sees teenage star ‘quit football’

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Racism row sees teenage star ‘quit football’

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three arrested after police chase ends with suspected stolen vehicle crash

The crash happened on Thurston Road in Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Mean and ruthless’ conman jailed over £350,000 scam

Daniel Clelland, now of The Old Stables, Little Hallingbury, near Bishop’s Stortford and formerly of Mill Lane, Bradfield, Manningtree, has been jailed Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two arrested after 110 wraps of suspected class A drugs seized at Newmarket house

Two have been arrested after a drugs raid in Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Andrews rides to a win double at Horseheath point-to-point

Jockey Jack Andrews enjoyed a win double at Horseheath. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Ipswich men’s basketball side facing relegation after defeat

Ipswich coach John Ellis said his team haven't been consistent enough this season. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists