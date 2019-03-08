Dealer admits having cocaine and heroin

Ipswich Crown Court

A Suffolk man who has admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply claimed he wasn’t going to make any money out of the dealing, a court heard.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing today was Robert Jones, of Anglian Place, Haverhill, who admitted two offences of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply on March 23 last year.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said Jones had admitted the offences on a basis that wasn’t acceptable to the prosecution and a hearing would need to be held to allow the court to hear evidence to help it decide the basis on which Jones would be sentenced.

Mr Crimp said Jones claimed he was only supplying drugs to two people and he wasn’t going to make any money out of the dealing.

The hearing to decided the basis of sentence will be held during a two week warned list commencing May 13.