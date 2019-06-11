Dentist open to more NHS patients after expansion

A Suffolk dental practice has expanded after an extensive renovation by its new owners - meaning it is now open to accepting new NHS patients.

Sameer Patel and Ravi Rattan took over Haverhill Dental Practice in June 2018.

They have now given the Queen Street surgery a brand new look after an 11-month expansion, with the practice growing from one treatment room to five.

Rachel Webb, director of primary care and public health at NHS England and NHS Improvement - East of England, said: "The new owners of this dental practice have turned it from being outdated to state of the art.

"Their doors are currently open for new NHS patients in Haverhill and the surrounding area.

"NHS England and NHS Improvement is committed to ensuring everyone can access high quality dental care and the re-opening of this practice brings a fantastic option to residents of Haverhill."

The reopening was celebrated with a children's day on Saturday, June 8, where families were be able to come and see the new premises and get free junior oral health packs for their children.

Dr Patel said: "We are very pleased to welcome patients old and new back to Haverhill Dental Centre.

"The practice over the last year has been completely modernised and now has digital platforms and computerisation to provide high quality dental care for all our patients.

"We are happy to be supporting the local community in understanding oral health and looking after their teeth."