Published: 2:44 PM January 26, 2021

The teenager was arrested in Haverhill on Monday - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including sending racially malicious messages.

Officers conducted a search of a person in Strasbourg Square, Haverhill in the town on Monday, January 25 at about 10pm.

A quantity of drugs, suspected to be cannabis, two mobile phones and £150 worth of cash were recovered.

A 16-year-old teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply as well as other offences including harassment, assault and racially aggravated malicious communications.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.