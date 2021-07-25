Warning of 'severe' flooding in west Suffolk
Police have warned motorists to beware "severe" flooding in Haverhill after the town experienced heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Several police units are currently helping to divert traffic away from Ehringshausen Way in Haverhill, between the Lidl and Sturmer Roundabout.
Videos taken at the scene by officers show flood water covering the road.
Officers have called for drivers to avoid the scene and find alternative routes.
Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said parts of the south between south Suffolk could be deluged by 100mm of rain in just a few hours on Sunday evening.
Initial measurements show nearby Helions Bumpstead has already experienced 76mm of rain.
"There's torrential thunderstorms around yet again," Mr Keates said.
"Into the evening, from Norfolk to Bournemouth we are going to see some pretty lively showers.
"Torrential downpours, thunder and lightning and potentially some hailstones are settling in the south."
In neighbouring Essex, the county's police control room has already received more than 20 calls related to rain.