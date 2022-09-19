Huge fire breaks out at home in west Suffolk town

The fire broke out in Cambridge Way in Haverhill, west Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze that has broken out at a home in a west Suffolk town.

A total of 12 Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent to the scene in Cambridge Way, Haverhill, shortly before 11.30am on Monday.

Engines from Woodbridge, Sudbury, Haverhill, Cambridge, Wickhambrook, Ixworth, Clare and Long Melford fire stations were dispatched.

Our crews are currently attending a fire at Cambridge Way in #Haverhill.



Please avoid the area if possible. Local residents may also wish to close all windows and doors due to smoke from the incident. pic.twitter.com/m6Qx9JoOZu — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) September 19, 2022

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed the blaze started in a house and was being brought under control by crew members.

However, the spokesman said the fire had started to spread to neighbouring properties.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Police are also at the scene and have closed the road, while people living in the area have been advised to close all doors and windows to prevent smoke from getting inside.