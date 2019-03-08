E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Teenager suffers cuts to head after being struck by glass bottle

PUBLISHED: 18:58 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:58 01 November 2019

Suffolk Constabulary are appelaing for information related to the incident in Haverhill Picture: Getty Images

A teenager was taken to hospital with cuts in his head after being struck by a bottle in Haverhill last night.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, suffered the injury following an argument with three other teenagers in Strasbourg Square.

Suffolk Constabulary said the victim suffered "lacerations to the side of his head", which required treatment at hospital.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact Haverhill Police on 101, quoting reference 66167/19.

