Teenager suffers cuts to head after being struck by glass bottle

Suffolk Constabulary are appelaing for information related to the incident in Haverhill Picture: Getty Images Serge_Bertasius

A teenager was taken to hospital with cuts in his head after being struck by a bottle in Haverhill last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The victim, a 17-year-old male, suffered the injury following an argument with three other teenagers in Strasbourg Square.

Suffolk Constabulary said the victim suffered "lacerations to the side of his head", which required treatment at hospital.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact Haverhill Police on 101, quoting reference 66167/19.