Jo takes the plunge for hospice

PUBLISHED: 15:51 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 13 June 2019

Jo Upton, of Haverhill, who is to perform a tandem skydive in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE

Haverhill grandmother Jo Upton is saying thank you to St Nicholas Hospice Care for its support after the death of her son by taking part in a sponsored 10,000ft tandem skydive.

Jo is taking part in the hospice's sponsored Skydive Day at Beccles Airfield on July 21.

Jo's son Benjamin, who was an A&E consultant in Kent, died of cancer aged 43 in 2016.

"I don't how I would have survived without the help I received from the hospice's family support team," she said.

"You can't put a price on their support, it has been amazing.

"Benjamin would have loved to do a Skydive. Before he died he took his children to Disneyland and went on every crazy ride there. I think he will be watching me and cheering me along as I jump out of the plane and head towards the ground."

The tandem skydive will see Jo, aged 70, and fellow jumpers fall 1,000 feet every eight seconds to raise funds for the hospice which provides care and support throughout west Suffolk and Thetford.

Last year the day, which saw £5,680.97 raised for the charity, saw 16 daring supporters throw themselves out of a plane to add to the overall total.

Those wanting to take part are asked to pay a £50 non-refundable deposit and a minimum sponsorship of £350.

For more details go to the hospice website.

