Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man's face

PUBLISHED: 17:47 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 30 October 2019

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been taken to hospital after a unknown liquid was sprayed in his face.

Officers from Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulanve service were called to Greenfields Way in Haverhill shortly after 4pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called by the ambulance service shortly after 4.05pm today, Wednesday, October 30, following reports that a male had been assaulted by an unknown offender squirting an unknown liquid substance into his face while he was walking in the vicinity of Greenfields Way, Haverhill.

"An ambulance attended and the male has been taken to hospital for treatment after he sustained a minor injury to his face."

Four fire crews were called to the scene from Long Melford and Haverhill.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that they were assisting police with the incident.

The East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

