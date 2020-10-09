Teenager from London arrested on drugs charges following strip search

Suffolk Police arrested a teenager in Haverhill on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police in Haverhill arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of drugs offences after his “story didn’t quite add up”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Foot patrol of the #Highstreet tonight lead to a stop search of two lads from London who's story didn't quite add up!



X1 Arrested following a strip search for possession with intent to supply class A



#858 #NRT4 #ProactivePolicing #NotInOurTown #CountyLines pic.twitter.com/1EbUbjTYRW — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) October 9, 2020

Officers from Suffolk police stopped and searched two men from London in Haverhill High Street at around 12.50am on Thursday.

You may also want to watch:

Following a strip search one of them – a teenager – was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply Class A drugs.

The teenager is now awaiting questioning in Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

A tweet from Haverhill Police, posted that night, said: “Foot patrol of the High Street tonight led to a stop search of two lads from London whose story didn’t quite add up!

“One arrested following a strip search for possession with intent to supply Class A.”