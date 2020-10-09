Teenager from London arrested on drugs charges following strip search
PUBLISHED: 14:07 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 09 October 2020
Police in Haverhill arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of drugs offences after his “story didn’t quite add up”.
Officers from Suffolk police stopped and searched two men from London in Haverhill High Street at around 12.50am on Thursday.
Following a strip search one of them – a teenager – was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply Class A drugs.
The teenager is now awaiting questioning in Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.
A tweet from Haverhill Police, posted that night, said: “Foot patrol of the High Street tonight led to a stop search of two lads from London whose story didn’t quite add up!
“One arrested following a strip search for possession with intent to supply Class A.”
