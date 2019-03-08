Dangerous driving incident causes damage to Haverhill house
PUBLISHED: 10:21 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 25 June 2019
Archant
A house in Haverhill suffered structural damage after a dangerous driving incident.
Suffolk police are appealing for information after the incident took place in Broad Street on Monday, June 10 at around 6pm.
A silver Renault traffic van, AV14 VUO, reportedly collided with a parked black Volkswagen Eos car. The impact caused the VW to collide with a house, causing some structural damage.
The van then travelled to the other side of the road, narrowly missing oncoming traffic before crashing into a wall in the grounds of West End Congregational Church.
The driver has since been traced but police are still appealing for witnesses.
Those with dash-cam or mobile phone footage are asked to contact Haverhill Police on 101 quoting reference 37/33766/19.