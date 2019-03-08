Dangerous driving incident causes damage to Haverhill house

The incident took place in Broad Street in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A house in Haverhill suffered structural damage after a dangerous driving incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police are appealing for information after the incident took place in Broad Street on Monday, June 10 at around 6pm.

You may also want to watch:

A silver Renault traffic van, AV14 VUO, reportedly collided with a parked black Volkswagen Eos car. The impact caused the VW to collide with a house, causing some structural damage.

The van then travelled to the other side of the road, narrowly missing oncoming traffic before crashing into a wall in the grounds of West End Congregational Church.

The driver has since been traced but police are still appealing for witnesses.

Those with dash-cam or mobile phone footage are asked to contact Haverhill Police on 101 quoting reference 37/33766/19.