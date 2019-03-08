Thunderstorms

Dangerous driving incident causes damage to Haverhill house

PUBLISHED: 10:21 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 25 June 2019

The incident took place in Broad Street in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident took place in Broad Street in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A house in Haverhill suffered structural damage after a dangerous driving incident.

Suffolk police are appealing for information after the incident took place in Broad Street on Monday, June 10 at around 6pm.

A silver Renault traffic van, AV14 VUO, reportedly collided with a parked black Volkswagen Eos car. The impact caused the VW to collide with a house, causing some structural damage.

The van then travelled to the other side of the road, narrowly missing oncoming traffic before crashing into a wall in the grounds of West End Congregational Church.

The driver has since been traced but police are still appealing for witnesses.

Those with dash-cam or mobile phone footage are asked to contact Haverhill Police on 101 quoting reference 37/33766/19.

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

