Updated

Cordon in place after major house fire

PUBLISHED: 17:27 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:04 30 January 2019

Police and fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT

Police and fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

More than a dozen firefighters battled a blaze at a property in Haverhill.

Flames took hold of the first floor in a two-storey house in Lulworth Drive Picture: ARCHANT

The blaze started shortly after 2pm today, when flames took hold of the first floor in a two-storey, semi-detached house in Lulworth Drive.

Lee Wilkins, station commander, said roughly 15 firefighters were called to the scene to stop the blaze spreading any further.

He said nobody was injured in the incident, but there was significant damage caused to the first floor of the property.

“The guys worked really hard to get the fire under control quickly and stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties,” Mr Wilkins said.

Around 15 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze in Lulworth Drive Picture: ARCHANT

“There were no casualties and investigations into the cause are ongoing.

“There is significant damage to the first floor of the property but there was no damage to any other property.”

Three fire engines were in attendance, from Haverhill and Clare – and firefighters are using breathing apparatus and fire hoses to extinguish the flames.

Police were also called to the scene, where a cordon remains in place.

