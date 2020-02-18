E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Developer fined £15k after destroying hedgerow at new housing estate

PUBLISHED: 16:52 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 18 February 2020

The developer was fined after a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The developer was fined after a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A developer has been fined £15,000 after a hedgerow was unlawfully removed next to a new housing estate in Haverhill.

Persimmon Homes PLC was also ordered to pay £902 in costs and a victim surcharge of £181 following a ruling at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The firm admitted a charge of causing or permitting another person to carry out the removal of the hedgerow on Ann Suckling Lane on March 8 last year, breaching regulation 5 (1) of the Hedgerow Regulations 1997.

The housing development had been given planning permission with conditions covering tree and hedge protection.

West Suffolk Council brought the case against the developer and afterwards said the result sent out a clear warning.

Andy Drummond, responsible for planning and regulation at the council, said: "We are very pleased with the result of this court case.

"The substantial fine and the award of costs reflect the ecological damage inflicted and should send a clear warning to developers and builders that they cannot simply do what suits them.

"The planning conditions and regulations on hedgerows are there for a good reason, to protect hedges from damage or destruction.

He added: "We take these matters seriously and as this case proves, we don't hesitate to prosecute."

In her evidence, the council's trees and landscape officer described the "level of destruction" of the hedge as being "alarming". Describing the hedge as being "important and ancient and/or species rich", she went on to say that "the hedgerow had been destroyed by removal and the work undertaken went far beyond any management or hedgerow maintenance that might otherwise be acceptable and in conformity with the hedgerow regulations".

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Suffolk said: "We acknowledge that the removal of this hedgerow was done in error and fully accept the court's decision.

"We apologise unreservedly for the inconvenience caused in this matter."

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dramatic picture shows car engulfed in flames as police investigate arson

Dramatic picture captures car on fire in Halstead. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Suffolk magistrates’ fines for fare-dodgers lowest in the region

Greater Anglia has taken nearly 1,400 people to court for fare dodging in two months. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Colchester chosen over Ipswich for new £30million hospital treatment centre

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

Chimney fire breaks out at thatched cottage

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been called to a chimney fire in Bradfield St Clare Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘If we reach just one person, it’s worth it’ – Fire fighters open up about mental health

Suffolk firefighters are going to be cycling the length of the UK to raise awareness of mental health Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24