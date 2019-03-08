Litterpickers in Haverhill find kitchen knives, bottles, cans and more

The Keep Haverhill Tidy Facebook group was launched two weeks ago

A kitchen knife with an almost 12-inch blade was found at a play area during a community litterpick in Haverhill that saw 71 bags of rubbish filled.

Over the weekend volunteers filled 71 bags of rubbish in Haverhill

The Chalkstone and Clements estates were purged of rubbish at the weekend, but there is still more work to be done, said Joe Mason, who recently launched the Keep Haverhill Tidy group.

The knife, which was stuck in mud with its handle showing at the Leiston community play park, was one of two to be found by the litterpickers over the weekend of action. Both were reported to the police.

Mr Mason, a teacher at Castle Manor Academy in the town, said: “I’m not shocked. Why should Haverhill be any different to other parts of the country?

“What I was encouraged by was people wanting to come together and make a difference. All communities have their issues.

Community litterpickers in Haverhill on a mission to keep the town tidy

“I think there has been a general mood around Haverhill we are getting a bit fed up of having mess. It isn’t just the council’s job to help clean up. I think as a community we can all do our bit.”

More than 20 people of all ages were involved in collecting the rubbish, which also included bottles, cans, crisp packets, and larger items like a lawnmower and child’s bed guard.

He said the plan is to have an organised litterpick once a month, with ad hoc events too.

“There’s already a lot of people doing litterpicks and they felt they were doing it by themselves and it’s quite nice for them that there are other people who are like-minded who are doing their bit.”

Community litterpickers in Haverhill have purged the Chalkstone and Clements estates of rubbish

He added: “I started it [the group], but I don’t think I started the sentiment.”

•Joe Mason is a Conservative candidate in the West Suffolk Council election for the Haverhill North ward. The other candidates for the ward, which has two seats, are: Donald Allwright, Green, Ian Hirst (UKIP), Elaine McManus, Conservative, Damien Page, Labour.