Man to stand trial over alleged wounding

PUBLISHED: 18:26 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:26 28 August 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a man accused of wounding another man in a bar will take place next spring.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing on Friday Auguist 28 was Bradley Petty, 27, of, Rosefinch Close, Haverhill.

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on October 12 2019.

Petty’s trial, which is expected to last two or three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing March 15.

Petty is on unconditional bail.

