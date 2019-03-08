Man jailed for attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk woman thought her husband was going to kill her in a brutal attack during which he kicked and punched her and forced a whisky bottle into her mouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following the attack a neighbor saw Ewa Platewicz crawling away from her home along the pavement, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

She was taken to hospital and had multiple bruises on her face, a fractured rib and a partly collapsed lung.

Michal Wsol, 36, of Salisbury Court, Haverhill, who admitted causing grievous bodily harm to Ms Platewicz in November and was jailed for two years.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said prior to the attack Wsol had contracted TB and the medication he’d been taking had changed his personality and made him paranoid.

On the night of the attack he had punched and kicked his wife, forced a whisky bottle into her mouth and made her drink from it and said he wanted her to die.

Mr Jackson said Ms Platewicz managed to get out of the house and was seen crawling along the pavement by a neighbour.

Oliver Haswell for Wsol, who has three children, said the incident happened during a sad period in his client’s life.