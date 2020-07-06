Man and woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering

The Causeway, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man and a woman in Haverhill have been arrested in connection with money laundering offences after police recovered around £1,500 in cash from a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police stopped and searched a 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman in The Causeway on Saturday under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

You may also want to watch:

After searching a vehicle, police recovered a large amount of what is suspected to be crack cocaine, a knife, a knuckle duster and the cash.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, money laundering, possession of offensive weapons and theft of a motor vehicle.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They were both taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and have now been released, pending further enquiries.