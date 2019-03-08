Suffolk trio charged over two Essex shop break-ins
PUBLISHED: 13:20 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 08 April 2019
Three men have been charged with burglary after charity boxes and cigarettes were snatched in two shop break-ins.
Jamie Darby, 38, of Westfield in Sudbury, Paul Batterby, a 39-year-old of Eastern Avenue, Haverhill, and Jonathon Jolly a 43-year-old of Dunsey Wood Close in Haverhill, were all charged with two counts of burglary.
Essex Police were called shortly after 3.30am on April 4 to reports of a burglary at a hardware store in High Street, Earls Colne.
There were reportedly five charity boxes were stolen when burglars forced entry to the building.
Just 30mins later the force received calls about a break-in at a Co-op store in Swan Street in Sible Hedingham, where cigarettes were stolen.
A joint investigation with Suffolk Constabulary led the officers to an address in Haverhill, where the arrested were made.
The trio are due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on May 3.
