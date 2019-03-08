Check your gardens for man missing after road crash, neighbours told

Luke Thompsett from Haverhill has been reported missing after being involved in a road traffic collision

A Suffolk man has been reported missing to police after being involved in a road traffic collision.

Luke Thompsett, 38, from Haverhill, was reported missing on Thursday, June 13 after being involved in the crash in Withersfield Road on Monday, June 10.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are worried he may have been injured in the crash.

He is described as being white, 6ft 2in tall and with short, dark brown hair.

He was last seen in the area around Chimswell Road, Apple Acre Road and Haycocks Road.

Police are asking members of the public in the area to check their gardens and outbuildings in case he may be seeking refuge there after the collision.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Luke, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to Haverhill Police on 101.