E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New recycling waste centre could be built amid housing growth

PUBLISHED: 17:10 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 07 December 2020

A new recycling centre could be built in Haverhill to replace the existing Chalkstone Way facility Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A new recycling centre could be built in Haverhill to replace the existing Chalkstone Way facility Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A new recycling centre could be built in Haverhill in a bid to accommodate further development in and around the town.

Suffolk county councillor cabinet member for waste, Paul West, supports calls for a new facility Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANSuffolk county councillor cabinet member for waste, Paul West, supports calls for a new facility Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Working alongside FCC Environment, West Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council are looking to building a recycling centre at the existing waste facility in Homefield Road, which takes in waste from homes and businesses from across west Suffolk.

The idea comes after the recycling centre in Chalkstone Way was identified as requiring improvements or relocation after a review by Suffolk County Council.

The site is said not to be able to handle the forecast housing growth currently projected in and around the town.

Paul West, cabinet member for waste at Suffolk County Council, said building the centre at the Homefield Road site would be the most cost-effective solution to the waste dilemma.

Mr West said: “This is an opportunity to improve on the service provided in Haverhill to ensure that the centre is fit for purpose for many years to come.

“The site at Homefield Road is ideally located, and offers a more cost-effective solution for the Haverhill area.

“We are currently in discussions with stakeholders on the feasibility of these plans and are undertaking site investigation works.”

It is hoped the centre – if built – will follow in the footsteps of West Suffolk Council’s Operational Hub near Bury St Edmunds, which has helped to improve efficiency in waste management.

Based in Fornham St Martin, the site includes a waste transfer station, a split level household waste recycling centre, a vehicle depot and a re-use shop.

West Suffolk Council portfolio for operations, Peter Stevens, said he hopes the centre would encourage more people in the town to do their bit for the environment.

Steve Longdon, operations director of FCC Environment, added: “We are pleased to bring our knowledge and experience of operating nearly 100 local recycling centres in association with our clients across the country to support Suffolk County Council in the development of plans to design, build and operate a new and improved facility which will bring huge benefit to the local community as well helping with the national push for ever more recycling.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14

From left, Chris Moody of Savills, Matt O?Malley from Curzon de Vere and Sheng Li from FDS at the online retailer's new distribution centre at Great Blakenham Picture: SAVILLS

Kesgrave shooting: Teenager to have psychiatric test before entering plea

A police cordon in place following the scene of the shooting in Kesgrave earlier this year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MP raises doubts over whether Suffolk will leave Tier 2 next week

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT

Final £431,000 approved for new joint fire and police station

An artist's impression of what the new shared police and fire station in Stowmarket could look like. Picture: Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD

Lottery winners knit fairy decorations to spread Christmas cheer

Ipswich couple Richard and Cathy Brown placing Christmas fairies in Calton Marshes nature reserve, Lowestoft, Suffolk Picture: Rod Kirkpatrick/National Lottery/PA Wire