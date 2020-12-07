New recycling waste centre could be built amid housing growth

Published: 5:10 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020

A new recycling centre could be built in Haverhill in a bid to accommodate further development in and around the town.

Working alongside FCC Environment, West Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council are looking to building a recycling centre at the existing waste facility in Homefield Road, which takes in waste from homes and businesses from across west Suffolk.

The idea comes after the recycling centre in Chalkstone Way was identified as requiring improvements or relocation after a review by Suffolk County Council.

The site is said not to be able to handle the forecast housing growth currently projected in and around the town.

Paul West, cabinet member for waste at Suffolk County Council, said building the centre at the Homefield Road site would be the most cost-effective solution to the waste dilemma.

Mr West said: “This is an opportunity to improve on the service provided in Haverhill to ensure that the centre is fit for purpose for many years to come.

“The site at Homefield Road is ideally located, and offers a more cost-effective solution for the Haverhill area.

“We are currently in discussions with stakeholders on the feasibility of these plans and are undertaking site investigation works.”

It is hoped the centre – if built – will follow in the footsteps of West Suffolk Council’s Operational Hub near Bury St Edmunds, which has helped to improve efficiency in waste management.

Based in Fornham St Martin, the site includes a waste transfer station, a split level household waste recycling centre, a vehicle depot and a re-use shop.

West Suffolk Council portfolio for operations, Peter Stevens, said he hopes the centre would encourage more people in the town to do their bit for the environment.

Steve Longdon, operations director of FCC Environment, added: “We are pleased to bring our knowledge and experience of operating nearly 100 local recycling centres in association with our clients across the country to support Suffolk County Council in the development of plans to design, build and operate a new and improved facility which will bring huge benefit to the local community as well helping with the national push for ever more recycling.”