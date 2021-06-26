Papa John's takeaway to open in Haverhill after plans approved

Published: 7:00 PM June 26, 2021

Papa John's has received permission to open a new takeaway in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A new Papa John's takeaway is to be built in Haverhill after the pizza chain received the go-ahead to convert a vacant unit in the town centre.

Papa John's applied to West Suffolk Council to convert a former financial services shop in High Street in April, arguing that the opening of a new takeaway would create up to 20 new jobs.

The chain already has branches across Suffolk, including in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

Planning documents submitted with the application said the plans "will enhance west Suffolk’s reputation as a destination that encourages commercial investment by refurbishing a vacant property in a prominent location".

Haverhill Town Council raised no objections to the plans, saying it would "welcome" any new business to the town centre.

However, the council advised any deliveries to the takeaway should take place at the rear of the property.

West Suffolk planners gave the scheme the green light on Thursday, paving the way for the conversion of the unit to begin.