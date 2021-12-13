News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

The stunning photograph by a Suffolk snapper that got international acclaim

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM December 13, 2021
Peter Benson with his picture

Peter Benson with his picture - Credit: Peter Benson

A Suffolk snapper from Haverhill received international acclaim at a major competition. 

Peter Benson reached the final of the Guild of Photographers Image of the Year Competition.

He was recognised along with 10 others in 2021 out of 13,000 entries.

The City That Never Sleeps

The City That Never Sleeps - Credit: Peter Benson

Guild of Photographers director Lesley Thirsk said: “To have an image recognised by the Guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year final is, without doubt, an incredible achievement, and shows just how talented photographer, Peter is.”

Peter said “Urban Nightscapes in my photography passion and I put a lot of effort into developing my skills. 

"To have one of my images shortlisted for the overall Final from the many thousands submitted across whole year is really exciting. I couldn’t believe it when I found out.”

Mr Benson will have to wait until early February 2022 to see if he's won. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Village set to welcome Suffolk Jungle Room cafe and shop
  2. 2 Objections lodged over plans for affordable homes in Suffolk village
  3. 3 Suffolk woman who had two liver transplants and was 'full of life' died suddenly of sepsis
  1. 4 'It’s a great challenge for somebody' - Town hopeful Harris on Portman Road vacancy
  2. 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Brighton set to recall star stopper Walton
  3. 6 Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school
  4. 7 Imposing Queen Anne merchant house for sale in Southwold
  5. 8 110 new homes set to be built between two A12 villages
  6. 9 Therese Coffey's staff drank and ate takeaways ‘late into evening’ during Covid restrictions
  7. 10 Urgent repairs proposed for much-loved slice of Suffolk history
Arts & Culture
Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Lakenheath main gate Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Leather Bottle pub has had its license suspended as part of a crackdown on drug related violence in Colchester

Pub stripped of alcohol licence as police crackdown on drug violence

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Abbots Green Academy and Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds will start home-learning

Coronavirus

Two Suffolk schools switch to home learning due to Covid concerns

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sam Morsey battles with James McLean 11/12/2021 Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town

Wigan Athletic vs Ipswich Town

Matchday Recap: Town come from behind to take Wigan point

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon