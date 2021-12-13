The stunning photograph by a Suffolk snapper that got international acclaim
- Credit: Peter Benson
A Suffolk snapper from Haverhill received international acclaim at a major competition.
Peter Benson reached the final of the Guild of Photographers Image of the Year Competition.
He was recognised along with 10 others in 2021 out of 13,000 entries.
Guild of Photographers director Lesley Thirsk said: “To have an image recognised by the Guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year final is, without doubt, an incredible achievement, and shows just how talented photographer, Peter is.”
Peter said “Urban Nightscapes in my photography passion and I put a lot of effort into developing my skills.
"To have one of my images shortlisted for the overall Final from the many thousands submitted across whole year is really exciting. I couldn’t believe it when I found out.”
Mr Benson will have to wait until early February 2022 to see if he's won.
