Haverhill man arrested over theft of a car

A large police presence has been spotted in Pleasant Avenue, Haverhill Picture: CLARE REEVE CLARE REEVE

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The suspect, from Haverhill, was detained after police visited an address in Pleasant Close, near Cambridge Way, at 11.26am on Thursday, March 12.

The man initially refused to leave the house and was detained nearly four hours later before being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Police said the man was not injured in the process of carrying out the warrant for his detention.

Officers had arrived with at least six police cars in Pleasant Close and blocked the road with vehicles when they entered the property before reopening it about 3.15pm.