E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Haverhill man arrested over theft of a car

PUBLISHED: 12:47 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 13 March 2020

A large police presence has been spotted in Pleasant Avenue, Haverhill Picture: CLARE REEVE

A large police presence has been spotted in Pleasant Avenue, Haverhill Picture: CLARE REEVE

CLARE REEVE

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The suspect, from Haverhill, was detained after police visited an address in Pleasant Close, near Cambridge Way, at 11.26am on Thursday, March 12.

The man initially refused to leave the house and was detained nearly four hours later before being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Police said the man was not injured in the process of carrying out the warrant for his detention.

Officers had arrived with at least six police cars in Pleasant Close and blocked the road with vehicles when they entered the property before reopening it about 3.15pm.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘This decision is damaging and inappropriate’ - reaction to Government go-ahead for 400 homes in Suffolk

Horses ride on Warren Hill, protesting against the Hatchfield Farm housing development in Newmarket Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Two men die in collision with van and motorbike

The collision happened in Flaghill Road in Great Bentley last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist with L plate dies at scene of crash – road closed

The accident happened at the junction by the Hurdlemakers Arms in Post Office Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New dedicated cancer centre opens at Colchester Hospital

A new Cancer Wellbeing Centre has opened at Colchester Hospital, aimed at helping improve the lives of those suffering from cancer and their families Picture: STEVE BRADING

Suffolk pub destroyed by fire re-opens this weekend

The Three Blackbirds at Woodditton has reopened Picture: Chestnut
Drive 24