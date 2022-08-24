Police release image of motorbike rider they want to identify

Police would like to speak with the rider of this motorbike - Credit: Haverhill police

Police have released an image of a motorbike rider they want to identify after they were seen in west Suffolk.

The appeal was launched by Haverhill police on Wednesday morning.

In a post on social media, the force said: "Police would like to speak with the rider of this motorbike.

"If you have any information relating to the rider or vehicle, please get in touch".

📞 101

💻 Suffolk Police Website - Update an existing report (Enter OIC Details)

OIC: PC 858 Tully



📞 101

💻 Suffolk Police Website - Update an existing report (Enter OIC Details)



OIC: PC 858 Tully



#858 pic.twitter.com/qpte3Npf6o — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) August 24, 2022

Anyone who has information can contact Suffolk police by calling 101 or on the Suffolk police website.