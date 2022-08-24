Police release image of motorbike rider they want to identify
Published: 9:53 AM August 24, 2022
- Credit: Haverhill police
Police have released an image of a motorbike rider they want to identify after they were seen in west Suffolk.
The appeal was launched by Haverhill police on Wednesday morning.
In a post on social media, the force said: "Police would like to speak with the rider of this motorbike.
"If you have any information relating to the rider or vehicle, please get in touch".
Anyone who has information can contact Suffolk police by calling 101 or on the Suffolk police website.