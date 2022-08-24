News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police release image of motorbike rider they want to identify

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:53 AM August 24, 2022
Police would like to speak with the rider of this motorbike

Police would like to speak with the rider of this motorbike - Credit: Haverhill police

Police have released an image of a motorbike rider they want to identify after they were seen in west Suffolk.

The appeal was launched by Haverhill police on Wednesday morning.

In a post on social media, the force said: "Police would like to speak with the rider of this motorbike.

"If you have any information relating to the rider or vehicle, please get in touch".

Anyone who has information can contact Suffolk police by calling 101 or on the Suffolk police website.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

