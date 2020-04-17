Motorbikes and power tools among 45 items of possibly stolen property found by police

Power tools, motorbikes and bicycles are among 45 items found by police in a garage.

At around 4pm on Thursday April 16, police located a garage in Falcon Close in Haverhill, following a report from a member of the public.

Officers were given permission to enter the property, where more than 45 items were found. These included power tools, motorcycles and bicycles.

An investigation is now taking place to identify any offences that may have taken place, as well as to trace the owners of any stolen property.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area. Police would also like to speak to anyone who believes the items may be their property.

Those with any information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/21578/20 or email Rowan.SAUNDERS2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk