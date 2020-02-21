E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Missing man found in ditch

PUBLISHED: 08:45 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:45 21 February 2020

Haverhill police and dogs found the man in a ditch Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A missing 76-year-old man who was wearing just his pyjamas and slippers when he disappeared, was found in a ditch overnight by Suffolk police.

Haverhill police and the Suffolk Police Dog Unit were searching in Great Bradley last night after receiving reports that an elderly man had been missing for more than six hours.

With the help of residents, police were able to find the man, who was wearing only slippers and pyjamas, in a ditch by the side of a field.

The man was dragged to safety before being taken to a nearby house to keep him warm.

The policing team said the man was found "by sheer luck" and thanked members of the public for their support in the rescue effort.

