Drone used in hunt for 'high risk' missing person

The fire service drone was sent up overnight (file photo) Picture: ESSEX POLICE Essex Police

Suffolk firefighters sent up a drone to help search for a 26-year-old man missing from the Haverhill area overnight.

Police said they were called at around 9pm to reports of a missing person.

A spokeswoman said: "The person who is missing is 26 years old and from the Haverhill area.

"A fire service drone was sent up to assist with the search, however nothing was found.

"We are still looking for the person and any further appeals will be issued in due course."

According to the Suffolk fire service log, the drone belonging to Woodbridge fire station went up in School Lane, Haverhill, at around 1am, with the team leaving the scene at around 4am.

Haverhill police tweeted: "@SuffolkFire with their drone helped us look for a high risk missing person in town.

"Thanks to @PoliceSudbury @BuryStEdsPolice @MildnhallPolice for all sending us extra staff to search.

"Once we can release further details about the missing person we of course will."

- Stay with us for updates on this developing news story as we receive more information from the emergency services.