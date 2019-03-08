Partly Cloudy

Man left with head, neck and body injuries in 'targeted attack'

PUBLISHED: 12:48 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 16 July 2019

A man in his 30s was left with several injuries in Haverhill after a 'targeted attack' on a playing field Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man in his 30s was left with several injuries in Haverhill after a 'targeted attack' on a playing field Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man in his 30s was left with head and neck injuries after he was seriously assaulted on a playing field in what police believe to be a targeted attack.

Suffolk Constabulary is appealing for witnesses following an incident of grievous bodily harm (GBH) in Haverhill in the early hours of July 16.

Officers received a report shortly after 1.30am that a man was injured in the recreation ground close to St Clements Lane and Recreation Road.

The man, aged in his 30s, had sustained wounds to his head, neck and body and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, where he currently remains in a stable condition.

A cordon is in place in Crowland Road and nearby roads while officers continue to carry out forensic work, along with CCTV analysis and house-to-house enquiries.

Officers believe that this was a targeted attack and as such there is no wider threat to the community.

Enquiries are ongoing but the force said there will be a greater police presence in the area in the coming days, with officers making reassurance patrols on nearby streets.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it should contact West CID quoting crime reference 37/41507/19.

