West Suffolk roads closed as suspicious package reported to police

A suspicious package was reported to Suffolk police after it was found in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A suspicious package has been reported to police - with road closures put in place across Haverhill.

Police were called to the suspicious package in Rookwood Way shortly after 1.30pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called following a concern in relation to a discarded bin bag found outside near to a business in Rookwood Way.

"Road closures were put in place as a precaution while enquiries were carried out.

"The bin bag was not found to be suspicious."