Group fundraise for new HQ to replace 'unusable' huts

Haverhill Beavers, Cubs and Scouts are fundraising to replace their 'unusable' HQ. - Credit: Abigail Britten

A scouting group in Haverhill are rallying to raise money to build a new headquarters to replace their current "unusable" huts.

The 1st Haverhill Beavers, Cubs and Scouts try to spend most of their time outside due to the building's dilapidated condition.

Abigail Britten is a leader for the 1st Haverhill Cubs and has taken on the project management of the new HQ alongside her husband, her father and her father-in-law.

The scout group currently spend as much time as possible outside to avoid having to enter the huts. - Credit: Abigail Britten

She said: "Sometimes the roof leaks and we have to wade through the kitchen block. The huts are pretty much unusable."

Plans for the new block-built building also include a kitchen and toilets.

She added: "It would be amazing to be able to build the new HQ - we'd actually want to spend time inside.

"This would also mean we could let the building out as currently people are put off by the state of the facilities."

At the end of 2021 the beavers, cubs and scouts raised enough money to install a new toilet block.

A local electrician volunteered to connect the power with materials donated by Haverhill Electrical Suppliers.

Paint was also donated by local companies and applied by volunteers.

They are looking for volunteers to help complete the new project and accept anything from manual labour to making tea and coffee. - Credit: Abigail Britten

However the fundraising committee is still working hard as they need to recruit a contractor for the main project.

At present, the committee is finding it difficult to set a fundraising target due to a recent soar in the cost of materials.

Abigail commended efforts from parents who have run half marathons and even cubs themselves who have taken part in triathlons to fund their new HQ.

On Friday, June 10, they are holding a family bingo night at the Haverhill Rugby Club and they also accept donations via their GoFundMe page.

The Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts are also looking for volunteers to help complete the project and accept anything from manual labour to making tea and coffee.

An open afternoon is also being held on Saturday, May 21 for those who wish to look around the proposed grounds and ask any questions.

If anyone would like to get involved they can contact Abigail Britten at haverhill.scouthuts@gmail.com.