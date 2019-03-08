Man stabbed in Haverhill assault

Suffolk police has confirmed a man was stabbed in Balmoral Drive, Haverhill on Tuesday afternoon, July 16 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the shoulder in Haverhill.

Police were called to the scene in Balmoral Drive around 4pm Tuesday afternoon, July 16, following reports of a man being injured in the shoulder.

A man, who police believe to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment. A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed his injuries are not life threatening.

Officers remain on the scene as they continue to conduct enquiries.

The afternoon assault was the second serious assault to happen in the town on Tuesday, with another man in his 30s injured shortly after 1.30am in the recreation ground near to Clements Lane.

The man in the earlier assault was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, where officers say he is also in a stable condition.

It is not currently known if the two assaults are linked.

Those with information regarding the afternoon assault are asked to contact West CID on 101, quoting reference 41666/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.