22 March, 2019 - 09:20
Emily Eaton, 14, who organised a number of events to fund a trip with the Guides Picture: CASTLE MANOR ACADEMY

Emily Eaton, 14, who organised a number of events to fund a trip with the Guides Picture: CASTLE MANOR ACADEMY

Archant

A teenager has spoken of her excitement after raising more than £600 to fund a ‘International Community Experience’ through the Guides.

Emily Eaton, who attends Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill, will take her place alongside other Guides from across the country after organising a number of fundraising events.

Emily, who will be working in Shannon and Limerick in Ireland during a five-day trip, said: “It has been hard work but fun along the way. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me to raise over £600.”

Emily raised the money through a number of events including book sales, bake sales, bag packing in Iceland, fundraising events at Guides and Brownies and a Just Giving site where she has been particularly supported by local company Star Cars.

Vanessa Whitcombe, headteacher at Castle Manor Academy, said: “‘We are so proud of Emily. She has worked tirelessly for several months to achieve her goal, which is very impressive.

“I know she will make the most of this opportunity and will go on to even bigger community projects.

“Emily has a huge heart and lives our school values of working hard and being kind every day.”

