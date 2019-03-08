April showers: Thunder rolling in as rain sweeps region

Thunder will be heard in Suffolk on Tuesday - with storms expected after heavy showers Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE (c) copyright citizenside.com

Tuesday’s weather could turn from rain into thunder as storms start brewing over Suffolk and Essex.

A 30-40% chance of showers across Essex and Suffolk, with more weather to follow before clearer skies on Thursday and Friday Picture: JOANNA FINCHAM/CITIZENSIDE A 30-40% chance of showers across Essex and Suffolk, with more weather to follow before clearer skies on Thursday and Friday Picture: JOANNA FINCHAM/CITIZENSIDE

A mild week of weather last week and a relatively warm weekend for spring is due to disappear as colder temperatures and rain start to hit the region once again.

Weatherquest meteorologist Fred Best said: “There are potential showers due today as a result of this weather front.

“The rain is sweeping in from the west of the region, with a 30-40% chance of rain from about 12pm, reaching the coast and clearing up about 5pm at the latest.

“They are more likely across westerly areas of East Anglia and the odd rumble of thunder, starting from Tuesday afternoon into the evening, could be following in areas with heavy showers.”

Temperatures in the area could reach as high as 9C in the day, dipping down to 6C at night - but any wind and rain could leave those outside feeling much colder.

The wet weather is expected to clear up by Thursday morning for a find and dry end to the week, with potential highs of 11C before Friday.