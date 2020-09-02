WATCH: Men caught pushing over bin in town centre in video
PUBLISHED: 14:36 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 02 September 2020
Archant
Two men have been caught on camera pushing over a bin and a flower bed in Haverhill.
The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, August 31 between 5.40am and 6am.
The two people can be seen in a video, captured by a resident, frantically pushing together to knock a council bin over.
Suffolk police have confirmed another council bin and a council flower barrow were also pushed over, causing some damage.
The first suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 7in, medium build with short brown hair.
He was wearing a white shirt and long-sleeved top with dark trousers and shoes.
The second suspect is described as a white man, also approximately 5ft 7in, medium build with short brown hair.
He was wearing blue skinny jeans with numerous rips on the thighs and white shoes.
Any witnesses of the incidents should call police, quoting reference number 37/50707/20.
