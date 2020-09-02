E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Men caught pushing over bin in town centre in video

PUBLISHED: 14:36 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 02 September 2020

The two men can be seen in the video struggling to tip the bin over in Haverhill. Picture: CHARLOTTE WARMAN

Two men have been caught on camera pushing over a bin and a flower bed in Haverhill.

The same men were caught on camera tipping over another bin and a council flower barrow in Haverhill. Picture: CHARLOTTE WARMANThe same men were caught on camera tipping over another bin and a council flower barrow in Haverhill. Picture: CHARLOTTE WARMAN

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, August 31 between 5.40am and 6am.

The two people can be seen in a video, captured by a resident, frantically pushing together to knock a council bin over.

Suffolk police have confirmed another council bin and a council flower barrow were also pushed over, causing some damage.

The first suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 7in, medium build with short brown hair.

Once the bin is pushed over the two men start to walk away. Picture: CHARLOTTE WARMANOnce the bin is pushed over the two men start to walk away. Picture: CHARLOTTE WARMAN

He was wearing a white shirt and long-sleeved top with dark trousers and shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white man, also approximately 5ft 7in, medium build with short brown hair.

He was wearing blue skinny jeans with numerous rips on the thighs and white shoes.

Any witnesses of the incidents should call police, quoting reference number 37/50707/20.

