Farmer assists firefighters as they tackle field blaze

PUBLISHED: 22:32 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:32 23 July 2019

Firefighters are battling a field fire in Haverhill Picture: ECFRS

Archant

A local farmer has been helping firefighters as they battle a large field fire in Suffolk.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the field fire off Camps Road, Haverhill at 9.15pm on Tuesday, July 23.

Six acres of stubble are said to be alight on the field, although the fire service say they are making good progress tackling the blaze.

Three engines are in attendance, with crews from Haverhill and Wickhambrook being aided by colleagues from Linton in Cambridgeshire.

A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to the scene of a field fire in Haverhill.

"Six acres of stubble are alight, although we are making good progress.

"A water relay has been set up and we are receiving assistance from a nearby farmer."

The cause of the fire is not currently known, although this is the second field fire to make headlines today after a fire broke out in Clare during the afternoon.

Fears have been raised about pressure on the service amid high temperatures, although area commander Dave Collins has assured the public the service are prepared for any incidents related tot his week's hot conditions.

