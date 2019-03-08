Graffiti youths caught red-handed clean up their mess

The youths were caught by police causing graffiti in Haverhill. Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE Archant

Youths caught spraying graffiti in their town cleaned up their mess after being caught in the act by police.

Haverhill Police Tweeted on Wednesday, October 2 that they had spotted young people causing graffiti in the town.

Officers Tweeted a picture of the cans of spray paint they had seized, adding: "Youths causing graffiti in Haverhill were caught red handed today.

"Youths have cleaned the damage off, paint seized and youths suitably advised."

Graffiti offences can mean hefty fines and even imprisonment in the most serious cases.

However many smaller incidents are often dealt with by penalty notices or, as in this case, simply giving stern words of warning and forcing the perpetrators to clean up their damage.