News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

World's best Subbuteo players descend on Suffolk sports hall for tournament

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 11:00 AM August 2, 2022
Subbuteo tournament Haverhill

The Official Subbuteo 75th Anniversary Tournament took place in Haverhill, Suffolk on Sunday July 31 at the Samuel Ward Academy sports hall. - Credit: Jason Mitchell

As the Lionesses brought football home at Wembley this weekend, a club founded by a father and his son brought table football to Suffolk.

Gerry Harrington set up Haverhill Rovers Table Football and Subbuteo Club after beginning to play the game with his son and son-in-law in lockdown.  

But this weekend the club hosted the world's best players at Subbuteofest at the Samuel Wards Academy sports hall in the town.

The team from Haverhill are building on the success after starting up their own club, and dad Gerry Harrington said they are "buzzing" to be able to host the tournament.

The Official Subbuteo 75th Anniversary Tournament took place in Haverhill, Suffolk on Sunday 31st Ju

The tournament ran three separate competitions based around different era's figures. - Credit: Jason Mitchell

He said: “We had Subbuteofest which was last year which ended up as a 12-table tournament but it’s gone mental now, we’ve got 32 tables. 

“We had to leave our home of Haverhill Rovers and come to Samuel Wards School. 

“We’re playing three tournaments, we’ve got people from Belgium, France, Italy, Austria, Ireland and Malta among others. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Kray twins' Suffolk mansion up for sale with £2.25m price tag
  2. 2 Do you have one of Suffolk’s oldest surnames?
  3. 3 Police release CCTV after woman attacks man in east Suffolk town centre
  1. 4 'Charmingly eccentric' Suffolk vineyard named one of the best in England
  2. 5 Decision day nears for village pub over karaoke noise complaints
  3. 6 Man in 70s dies after five-vehicle crash in Ipswich
  4. 7 'He's looked excellent' - Morsy backs John-Jules to have a big season
  5. 8 Man suffers brain bleed after car fails to stop at crash
  6. 9 Man who stabbed a fox with a pitchfork handed suspended sentence
  7. 10 Stuart Watson: Why I'd stick with Davis and Harness at Forest Green

“There are three competitions, one’s called flats and that’s for the 1960's and 1950's figures that were released by Subbuteo. 

“Then we’ve got the advanced rules and that’s from the 1970's figures and rules that applied then. 

The Official Subbuteo 75th Anniversary Tournament took place in Haverhill, Suffolk on Sunday 31st Ju

The tournament received backing from Subbuteo themselves. - Credit: Jason Mitchell

“And then we’ve got an international open and that’s with modern figures, modern rules, so we’re catering for everyone."

In preparation for the event they reached out to Subbuteo themselves, who backed the event and sponsored the trophies.

Gerry, who described the game as "a cross between snooker, billiards and chess" said that the game also provides an outlet for people and has touched lives.

“I’ve met people at tournaments around the country that said if it wasn’t for Subbuteo they wouldn’t be here," he said.

The Official Subbuteo 75th Anniversary Tournament took place in Haverhill, Suffolk on Sunday 31st Ju

The tournament saw players from around the world head to Haverhill. - Credit: Jason Mitchell

Gerry was also quick to thank those who helped organise the event, including the president of the English Subbuteo association, Alan Lee, saying, "without him this would’ve been very difficult to do," and Jason Mitchell who helped with the advertising for the competition.

Gerry is hoping that the success of the club and the rise of Subbuteo in the UK, highlighted by the fact that England will host the World Cup in 2024 in Tunbridge Wells, will help the club host an even more prestigious competition in the future.

He said: “In Europe, there are majors which are massive tournaments and we’re hoping this is leading to us being the UK’s version. 

“We want to make Haverhill the pinnacle of UK Subbuteo." 

The Official Subbuteo 75th Anniversary Tournament took place in Haverhill, Suffolk on Sunday 31st Ju

The hope is that hosting prestigious tournaments will help to get more people involved in the game. - Credit: Jason Mitchell

The Official Subbuteo 75th Anniversary Tournament took place in Haverhill, Suffolk on Sunday 31st Ju

Countries like Belgium, France, Italy, Austria, Ireland and Malta were represented. - Credit: Jason Mitchell

The Official Subbuteo 75th Anniversary Tournament took place in Haverhill, Suffolk on Sunday 31st Ju

Gerry described the game as "a cross between snooker, billiards and chess." - Credit: Jason Mitchell

Haverhill News

Don't Miss

Marcus Harness on his Ipswich debut against Bolton at Portman Road

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-1 draw with Bolton played out

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Stowmarket

Suffolk Live News

Person airlifted to hospital after crash leaves car on its roof

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Land off Stoke Road, Thorndon, that is the site of the plans for 20 homes.

Planning

Green light for 20 homes plan in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Scales has been reported missing from his Colchester home

Essex Police | Updated

Body found in pond confirmed to be man missing since February

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon