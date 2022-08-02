World's best Subbuteo players descend on Suffolk sports hall for tournament

The Official Subbuteo 75th Anniversary Tournament took place in Haverhill, Suffolk on Sunday July 31 at the Samuel Ward Academy sports hall. - Credit: Jason Mitchell

As the Lionesses brought football home at Wembley this weekend, a club founded by a father and his son brought table football to Suffolk.

Gerry Harrington set up Haverhill Rovers Table Football and Subbuteo Club after beginning to play the game with his son and son-in-law in lockdown.

But this weekend the club hosted the world's best players at Subbuteofest at the Samuel Wards Academy sports hall in the town.

The team from Haverhill are building on the success after starting up their own club, and dad Gerry Harrington said they are "buzzing" to be able to host the tournament.

He said: “We had Subbuteofest which was last year which ended up as a 12-table tournament but it’s gone mental now, we’ve got 32 tables.

“We had to leave our home of Haverhill Rovers and come to Samuel Wards School.

“We’re playing three tournaments, we’ve got people from Belgium, France, Italy, Austria, Ireland and Malta among others.

“There are three competitions, one’s called flats and that’s for the 1960's and 1950's figures that were released by Subbuteo.

“Then we’ve got the advanced rules and that’s from the 1970's figures and rules that applied then.

“And then we’ve got an international open and that’s with modern figures, modern rules, so we’re catering for everyone."

In preparation for the event they reached out to Subbuteo themselves, who backed the event and sponsored the trophies.

Gerry, who described the game as "a cross between snooker, billiards and chess" said that the game also provides an outlet for people and has touched lives.

“I’ve met people at tournaments around the country that said if it wasn’t for Subbuteo they wouldn’t be here," he said.

Gerry was also quick to thank those who helped organise the event, including the president of the English Subbuteo association, Alan Lee, saying, "without him this would’ve been very difficult to do," and Jason Mitchell who helped with the advertising for the competition.

Gerry is hoping that the success of the club and the rise of Subbuteo in the UK, highlighted by the fact that England will host the World Cup in 2024 in Tunbridge Wells, will help the club host an even more prestigious competition in the future.

He said: “In Europe, there are majors which are massive tournaments and we’re hoping this is leading to us being the UK’s version.

“We want to make Haverhill the pinnacle of UK Subbuteo."

