Seven wheelie bins set ablaze across Haverhill

PUBLISHED: 11:21 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 08 May 2019

Fire fighters were called to the scene of seven bin fires believed to be arson in Haverhill. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire fighters were called to the scene of seven bin fires believed to be arson in Haverhill. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Wheelie bins were set on fire near to homes in Haverhill - with the flames spreading to a nearby garage.

The string of fires happened in the early hours of Wednesday, May 8 after an officer from Suffolk police found a bin ablaze in Clements Close, Haverhill.

Firefighters would later be called out a further six times, with fires reported in Gloucester Road, Greenfields Way, Clarendon Road, Leiston Road and Harewood Terrace.

A further fire happened again in Greenfields Way, while the bin fire in Harewood Terrace spread to a nearby garage prompted the call out of two further fire engines.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed they believe the fires were started deliberately and are now investigating.

Those with information about the fires are asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 16 of May 8.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

