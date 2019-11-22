Teenager arrested after foot chase where stash of drugs were found

These pills, scales and phones were seized by police in Haverhill. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug possession after police found substances when they searched a person they stopped after a chase.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whilst conducting patrols of the #Highstreet a number of youths decided to run away from us ‍♂️



Youths stopped and searched where one of which was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to supply



#858 #1988 #NotInOurTown #SayNoToDrugs pic.twitter.com/tQymdA0uyZ — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) November 22, 2019

Police in Haverhill gave chase during their patrol of Haverhill High Street on Thursday, November 21.

After carrying out a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, officers recovered what appeared to be around 30 pills and a pair of electronic scales.

Also recovered were three mobile phones which are iPhones of varying models.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs and possesion with intent to supply and taken to the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.