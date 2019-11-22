Teenager arrested after foot chase where stash of drugs were found
PUBLISHED: 14:26 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 22 November 2019
Archant
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug possession after police found substances when they searched a person they stopped after a chase.
Police in Haverhill gave chase during their patrol of Haverhill High Street on Thursday, November 21.
After carrying out a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, officers recovered what appeared to be around 30 pills and a pair of electronic scales.
Also recovered were three mobile phones which are iPhones of varying models.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs and possesion with intent to supply and taken to the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
