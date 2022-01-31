News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two teenage boys injured after falling through roof

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:20 AM January 31, 2022
Two teenagers have been taken to hospital after falling through a roof of a building in Haverhill

Two teenagers have been taken to hospital after falling through a roof of a building in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage boy has broken his collarbone while another has suffered possible fractures to his head and arm after falling through a roof in Haverhill. 

Officers were called to reports of a number of people on the roof of a building in High Street at 7.20pm last night, Sunday, January 30. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene.

"Two teenage boys sustained injuries as a result of falling through the roof of a separate building.

"Both have been taken to hospital by ambulance. One boy has sustained a broken collarbone and the other boy has sustained possible head and arm fractures.

"A police scene is in place and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident continues."

