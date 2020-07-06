Engagement ring stolen from vehicle overnight

An engagement ring, bank cards and phone accessories were all stolen from vehicles in Haverhill over the space of four days.

Police are reminding vehicle owners to remove valuable items from cars and ensure they are locked following four incidents of thefts from motor vehicles.

A silver Saab 93 was broken into in Clements Lane at some point between Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3, where a wallet containing bank cards and an engagement ring was stolen from inside the glove-box.

In another incident a grey Ford Focus was parked on a driveway in the High Street and entry was gained between 9pm on Friday, July 3 and 8am on Saturday, July 4. A purse and bag were removed from the vehicle, which had been left insecure.

Entry was also gained to a silver BMW on a driveway in Helions Park Avenue sometime on Saturday, July 4 between 12.01am and 6am, and a sports bag and phone accessories were removed.

Finally, in the early hours of Friday, July 3 in Parr Road, another victim had his car broken into via forced entry to the passenger side with the window smashed.

The wallet was taken and cards from the wallet were subsequently used fraudulently at a petrol station later the same morning.

Officers are reminding motorists that most thefts from cars are opportunist, so where possible are urging people not to leave valuables in vehicles overnight.

If you have any information about any of the four thefts please contact Suffolk police, quoting the relevant crime reference numbers below.

