Homes water supplies affected after burst water main
- Credit: Bob Punter
Homes and businesses in parts of Haverhill may be with little or no water after a burst water main.
Anglian Water engineers are currently at the scene of burst water main near the Haverhill industrial estate in Piperell Way.
An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “Our teams are fixing a burst water main on Piperell Way in Haverhill, which has caused a leak.
"Customers’ water supply should not currently be affected, but some customers may experience a short interruption or period of low pressure later today while we carry out this important repair.
"In order to keep our engineers and other road users safe, we’ll need to close Piperell Way while we do this work. We’d like to thank everyone for their patience.”
It is expected that supplies will be restored at around 4pm today.
