Drink-driver who had been to the pub is banned from the road

A woman caught drink-driving in Newmarket after spending time at the pub has been banned from the road for two years.

Police saw Nicola Tominey, 28, driving along George Lambton Avenue in a Ford Streetka around 12.10am on September 5, Suffolk Magistrates’ Court heard.

Officers pulled the vehicle over due to the manner of her driving and noticed Tominey’s eyes were glazed and her speech was slurred, Lucy Garside, prosecuting, told the court.

Tominey was arrested and was found to be more than two-and-a-half times the alcohol limit after recording a reading of 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Tominey, of Little Bradley, Haverhill, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to drink driving before magistrates on Tuesday.

Claire Lockwood, defending, said Tominey, who works in the horse racing industry, “fully accepts the prosecution case”.

“She had been to the pub and had two pints. She had nothing to eat and wasn’t feeling too bad,” Ms Lockwood said.

“She was going to get a taxi but felt okay to drive but understands that she was not.”

Magistrates disqualified Tominey from driving for two years but she was offered a drink-drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce her ban by 24 weeks if completed.

She was also fined £665, ordered to pay £105 costs and a victim surcharge of £65.