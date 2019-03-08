Woman admits role in violent robbery

Tyler's case was heard at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010

A Suffolk woman who has admitted being involved in a violent robbery at a man's flat will be sentenced next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing via a prison video link on Wednesday was Cherie Tyler, 30, of Crowland Road, Haverhill, who admitted robbing Martin Golding with others unknown of his mobile phone, money, wallet and bank cards on February 24.

You may also want to watch:

She also admitted two offences of fraud by using Mr Golding's bank card to buy items at a Premier Store and an Esso garage.

Charles Kellet, prosecuting, said Tyler had visited the victim's flat in Salisbury Court, Haverhill and shortly after she left two men armed with a knife and hammer had smashed open the front door.

Folishade Abiodun for Tyler said her client was aware of the robbery and that the two men were armed with weapons but didn't know how badly Mr Golding was going to be injured.

The case was adjourned until the week commencing June 24 for a pre-sentence report to consider the issue of dangerousness.