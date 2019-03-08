Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman admits role in violent robbery

PUBLISHED: 16:14 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 15 May 2019

Tyler's case was heard at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Tyler's case was heard at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010

A Suffolk woman who has admitted being involved in a violent robbery at a man's flat will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing via a prison video link on Wednesday was Cherie Tyler, 30, of Crowland Road, Haverhill, who admitted robbing Martin Golding with others unknown of his mobile phone, money, wallet and bank cards on February 24.

You may also want to watch:

She also admitted two offences of fraud by using Mr Golding's bank card to buy items at a Premier Store and an Esso garage.

Charles Kellet, prosecuting, said Tyler had visited the victim's flat in Salisbury Court, Haverhill and shortly after she left two men armed with a knife and hammer had smashed open the front door.

Folishade Abiodun for Tyler said her client was aware of the robbery and that the two men were armed with weapons but didn't know how badly Mr Golding was going to be injured.

The case was adjourned until the week commencing June 24 for a pre-sentence report to consider the issue of dangerousness.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Suffolk Market Events is named ‘Best Rural Enterprise’ in the East of England

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events at Sudbury Farmers Market Picture: Nigel Brown

Condition of man found unconscious in street improves but mystery remains

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists